Letter: The danger of political parties

The danger of political parties
It seems that George Washington was correct when he said he was against political parties because they would split the country. At this particular time in history, this appears to be very true.
The Democrats and Republicans seem to actually hate each other. Congress is definitely broken. It’s been this way since the mid-80’s. Not every Republican is a Nazi, and not every Democrat is a socialist.
If we don’t start working together, we are doomed. We are letting the fringe areas of the parties have too much power. Maybe another system of representation is now called for. We must learn that representing the people is more important than getting reelection.
John Adams said that the biggest threat to democracy was political parties. That’s turning out to be correct.
— Garland Clay, Longview