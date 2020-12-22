You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: The evils of Communism

The evils of Communism

First, I wish a very merry Christmas to all.

Moving on, I am somewhat heartened to see “leaders” and people here in the U.S. finally coming to the realization the Chinese Communist Party is not our friend. Back in the 1980s, I went all over the world via the U.S.N. fighting Communism and assorted dictatorships, and Communism is the only thing I hate and despise to my very core. Not the people, as most ordinary people share common core values: love of family and wanting a better life for their children. But Communism is abhorrent to the point of sucking the life out of those under its boot heel.

Going forward with what will be a new president for me and the rest of us, and even though I did not vote for him, he is still my president. too. I hope that the enlightenment will continue and those in charge won’t sell their soul to Communism. At least I can hope.

And to Frank Supercinski: saw your Sunday letter, and it was a whopper. We’ll have to agree to disagree and maybe move away from politics in our public discussions. Wish you and yours the best.

— Amos Snow III, Longview


Today's Bible verse

“For this reason we also constantly thank God that when you received the word of God which you heard from us, you accepted it not as the word of mere men, but as what it really is, the word of God, which also is at work in you who believe.”

1 Thessalonians 2:13

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Featured Businesses

Find a local business