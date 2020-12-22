Letter: The evils of Communism

The evils of Communism
First, I wish a very merry Christmas to all.
Moving on, I am somewhat heartened to see “leaders” and people here in the U.S. finally coming to the realization the Chinese Communist Party is not our friend. Back in the 1980s, I went all over the world via the U.S.N. fighting Communism and assorted dictatorships, and Communism is the only thing I hate and despise to my very core. Not the people, as most ordinary people share common core values: love of family and wanting a better life for their children. But Communism is abhorrent to the point of sucking the life out of those under its boot heel.
Going forward with what will be a new president for me and the rest of us, and even though I did not vote for him, he is still my president. too. I hope that the enlightenment will continue and those in charge won’t sell their soul to Communism. At least I can hope.
And to Frank Supercinski: saw your Sunday letter, and it was a whopper. We’ll have to agree to disagree and maybe move away from politics in our public discussions. Wish you and yours the best.
— Amos Snow III, Longview