Letter: The facts of history

The facts of history
Larry Tidwell’s letter (July 1) brought to mind my great-great grandfather, William Amos Bruce, who fought in the Confederate army though he was not a slave owner. However, his great-great grandfather did own slaves.
I do respect the fact that they were my ancestors, but I cannot honor the fact that one was a slave owner and the other fought to preserve a Confederacy that intended to keep human beings enslaved.
Here we are all these years later and still we want to sugar-coat the historical facts of slavery, the rise of the Ku Klux Klan, the Jim Crow laws and all the years of injustice that we have since witnessed with our own eyes.
The Virginia of my youth was the first state to practice “massive resistance to school integration” under the guise of “separate but equal.” Of course, there was nothing equal about it: For blacks, it meant ramshackle schools and hand-me-down books too tattered for whites to use. In most Virginia towns, statues were erected to celebrate Jefferson Davis, Stonewall Jackson and Robert E. Lee.
Let us honor the actual facts of our history and acknowledge that the Confederate statue, which was initially given to perpetuate the myth of the righteousness of Jim Crow laws and racial injustice, should be moved to a proper place, which is not the courthouse lawn that serves people of all colors and races. Surely it is time for such.
— Robert Bruce, Longview