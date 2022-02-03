 Skip to main content
Letter: The fourth verse

We were glad to see that the Longview High School Choir will be singing the National Anthem potentially before a national audience (news story, Jan. 26). Congratulations on such a great honor!

As we were talking about this, we thought of the little-known fourth verse of the Star-Spangled Banner:

O thus be it ever, when free man shall stand

Between their loved homes and the war’s desolation.

Blest with vict’ry and peace, may the Heav’n rescued land

Praise the Power that hath made and preserved us a nation.

Then conquer we must, when our cause it is just,

And this be our motto: “In God is our trust.”

And the star-spangled banner in triumph shall wave

O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave!

In an effort to remind our fellow Americans of our history, as well as to make the event more memorable than any other performance of our national anthem, we respectfully request your consideration of singing not just the first verse, but the fourth as well.

— The Leadership and Communications Class at ALERT Academy in Big Sandy (Noah James, Luke Finet, David Chapet, Josiah Vanderford, Jordan Hendrich and Benjamin Boehlke)

