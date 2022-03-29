Letter: The 'greater commission'

The ‘greater commission’
Mark William Bartlett (letter, March 24), there are so many Christian denominations because from the beginning, the Catholic church thought that Matthew 28:18-20 was the “great commission” of the church — “teaching all nations baptizing them ... and teaching them to do whatsoever I have commanded you:…” Now every Christian church still believes this is their top priority.
There is, however, what I call the “greater commission,” Luke 24:26-27. These were Jesus’ “famous last words” to His disciples before He was taken up to heaven, Acts 1:9. “And said unto them, Thus it is written, and thus it behooved Christ to suffer, and to rise from the dead the third day: And that repentance and remission of sins should be preached in his name among all nations, beginning at Jerusalem.” The key part is “repentance for the remission of sins.” If you don’t go to God repenting of your sins (see Isaiah 55:7) and asking to be saved, how do you expect Him to save you?
This is exactly what Peter preached at Pentecost in Acts 2:36-38 — and then he began to teach and baptize them in 2:40-41! Get them saved and then baptize and teach them.
— Robert Bauman, Longview