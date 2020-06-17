Letter: The importance of a moment

The importance of a moment
In the column “Biden is no racial healer” (Opinion, June 7), Ruben Navarette states in the second paragraph that “the deadliest street gang that most black people will ever encounter wears badges and blue.” Later, Navarette states that former Vice President Joe Biden should hope that people have no access to Google.
Well Mr. Navarette, I do have access to Google and your statement that the police are more dangerous to black people than street gangs is absolutely ludicrous. Just go and Google “deaths by gangs” and “deaths by police.” There are all kinds of studies that go back years and all the way up to the present, and statistics show that street gangs are from two to three times more likely to murder than all police shootings, including justified shootings.
This is exactly the type of journalism that is fanning the flames of social unrest, using statistics that are just absolutely wrong. Gullible people buy your opinion at face value.
You may not realize how important a moment is until it’s a memory.
— Gary R. Williams, Longview