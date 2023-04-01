Letter: The importance of reduced-price meals

The importance of reduced-price meals
Rural school districts — and the kids within them — are often overlooked, despite a significant portion of Texas counties qualifying as rural. Our work with the Texas Rural Education Association is to advocate for improved teaching and learning practices in rural schools.
A key pillar of this success is nutrition, and No Kid Hungry Texas’ new poll found that 44% of rural families experienced food insecurity in the past year, meaning they lack access to nutritious food, skip meals or worry about running out of food.
Reduced-price meals are a vital source of nutrition for the one in four kids facing food insecurity in Gregg County, but many parents struggle to afford them.
Costing up to 40 cents each for breakfast and lunch, this adds up for families living paycheck-to-paycheck who may have more than one child. Eliminating this cost could help cover other expenses like new shoes, school supplies and transportation costs for those in rural communities.
The Legislature has a massive budget surplus and prime opportunity to impact over 230,000 children in Texas. By covering the cost of reduced-price meals, we can ensure our youngest Texans are well-nourished and ready to thrive.
— Bill Tarleton, executive director, Texas Rural Education Association