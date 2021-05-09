You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: The less-thans

The less-thans

First off, allow me to say thank you for running Michael Reagan’s column on Wednesdays. After reading it, I immediately turn to Barbara McClellan’s column to get the taste of his Democrat-bashing vitriol out of my brain.

The word “racist” has become such a knee-jerk word, firing up the masses on both sides of the fence in an “I’m not racist, you are” pissing contest. Why not just call it what it really is: No respect, compassion, nor acceptance for the “less-than(s).”

Caucasians: I’m better, smarter, stronger than Black and brown people so I’m the boss. It’s always been that way and you are less-than.

Christians: My god is wayyyyyy better than your god. See what all he’s given me so he must love me best. My faith is stronger, my weapons are more deadly and yours is less-than.

Hetero and cisgender: A penis and vagina are for one thing only, making babies.

Men: Women were made to bleed once a month without dying, so they are less-than for a reason.

Until we start really seeing, hearing and understanding our fellow humans, accepting and embracing the wonderful differences, then we can start down the road to respect .

— Carlyn Short, Gladewater

Recommended for You


Today's Bible verse

“Conduct yourselves with wisdom toward outsiders, making the most of the opportunity. Your speech must always be with grace, as though seasoned with salt, so that you will know how you should respond to each person.”

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Featured Businesses

Find a local business