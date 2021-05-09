Letter: The less-thans

The less-thans
First off, allow me to say thank you for running Michael Reagan’s column on Wednesdays. After reading it, I immediately turn to Barbara McClellan’s column to get the taste of his Democrat-bashing vitriol out of my brain.
The word “racist” has become such a knee-jerk word, firing up the masses on both sides of the fence in an “I’m not racist, you are” pissing contest. Why not just call it what it really is: No respect, compassion, nor acceptance for the “less-than(s).”
Caucasians: I’m better, smarter, stronger than Black and brown people so I’m the boss. It’s always been that way and you are less-than.
Christians: My god is wayyyyyy better than your god. See what all he’s given me so he must love me best. My faith is stronger, my weapons are more deadly and yours is less-than.
Hetero and cisgender: A penis and vagina are for one thing only, making babies.
Men: Women were made to bleed once a month without dying, so they are less-than for a reason.
Until we start really seeing, hearing and understanding our fellow humans, accepting and embracing the wonderful differences, then we can start down the road to respect .
— Carlyn Short, Gladewater