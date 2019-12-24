Letter: The most expensive option

The most expensive option

Recent news from City Hall is that our police headquarters is over 50 years old and needs major repairs. So our spendthrift administration proposes to tear it down and build a new one (news story, Oct. 27). Sure glad my wife wasn’t thinking that way when I was in my 50s and needed heart surgery.

The vast majority of commercial buildings in Kilgore are more than 50 years old and are still very useful. Our public library is more than 50 years old and is still very beautiful. Given various options, this administration seems to always choose the most expensive.

— Charles Whiteside, Kilgore

