Letter: The new War Party

The new War Party
Recently, 30 Democratic progressive congressmen and women submitted a letter calling for negotiations with Russia to end the US. and NATO’s proxy war.
This was done to further prevent the destruction of Ukraine and reduce the risk of the war escalating to a nuclear catastrophe with Russia.
Promptly, Democratic establishment leadership demanded the 30 retract the letter and apologize for ever having suggested such a foolish thing. They promptly obeyed. So maybe the Democratic Party has earned the name of the War Party. Not that the Republican Party is much less belligerent.
Even so-called progressive Bernie Sanders said the 30 were right to retract the letter and profusely apologize. Nothing to upset the war applecart. As we march headlong towards a possible nuclear war with Russia and throw billions in weapons to Ukraine, no one dare suggest anything to tamp down tensions.
You won’t hear any of the candidates running dare suggest any negotiations or such. And the media will continue to print the pro-war narrative. Oh, well, I guess peace is not popular in D.C.
— Jerry King, Longview