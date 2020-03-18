Letter: The News-Journal's vital role

The News-Journal’s vital role
Today’s News-Journal had excellent examples of why I like to read newspapers. Like everyone, I awakened to the day with the confusion and anxiety of coronavirus, the stock market, and the dysfunction of government at all levels.
It was helpful, even calming, to read Frank Thomas Pool’s piece on Camus’ “The Plague” (Take Two, March 10). I may have read it 60 years ago, but it is time, as Pool suggests, to reread it. I found the editorial, “Unqualified,” about John Ratcliffe’s nomination as intelligence chief to be well reasoned and insightful. Finally, Patrick Roberts’ column on how “the burden is on local government” prompted me to take voting for local and state officials with the seriousness such positions deserve.
All in all, the News-Journal has a vital role, not only in keeping us informed but in helping us have reasonable ways to think about the world. Thank you.
— Bobby Bruce, Longview