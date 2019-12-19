Letter: The peak of stupidity

The peak of stupidity
Just when you think the process has reached the peak of stupidity, it gets worse. I cannot understand how this sham continued when zero was given or expected from either the USA or Ukraine.
The president mentioned, not demanded, a favor, the Ukraine president listened and then did nothing. The military aid was held up for about six weeks and sent after our president was satisfied Ukraine was going to clean up and stop some of the rampant corruption in their government. President Trump told our ambassador he did not want or expect anything from Ukraine.
The process and desire by some to kick the president out of office began before Trump was elected and the process began in the first month. Then a few upper and lower level FBI persons started a procedure to get a phony FISA report to the FISA court. The FBI also changed an e-mail from Carter Page. The Horowitz report cited 17 instances of misleading info.
Why in the world would a vote happen? Stupid is as stupid does, to again quote a great philosopher.
— Dale Grider Longview