Letter: The power of kindness

The power of kindness
If you have become inundated with the news, you are led to believe that the whole world is on fire, and the flames of that fire are being fanned with hatred and intolerance. That’s not what I see in my world.
I see kind, compassionate people of all shapes, sizes, colors, ages and backgrounds. I see people standing patiently to hold a door open for an older couple. I see people stepping aside and letting others go first. I see people smiling at each other. I see a young mother in the check-out line not having quite enough money, and the person next in line discreetly handing her money.
I see a young woman offering her seats to an older couple. I see a waitress telling a couple that a stranger has paid for their meal. I see drivers in heavy traffic letting other people in line. I see a kind man placing a newspaper on his neighbor’s porch on a rainy morning. That’s what I see in my world.
Kindness is contagious. Kindness is powerful. Kindness might even be able to snuff out a spark before it becomes a flame.
— Ann M. Irwin, Gilmer