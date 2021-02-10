Letter: The real Dalton Gang

The real Dalton Gang
With Longview’s 151st year of being a city, it never ceases to amaze me that local residents seem to have fluttering hearts over the 1894 stunt by a small-fry, largely ignorant bank robber named Bill Dalton who robbed the First National Bank that year.
However, Bill Dalton, was a weakling “wannabee.” Sure, he robbed the bank, but the 30-year-old fool only got as far as Ardmore, Oklahoma, before being gunned down by a posse. Most Longview people don’t realize that “the real Dalton Gang” was composed of Bill’s older brothers, and they were ruthless compared to him.
The original Dalton Gang was from Kansas City and had eight members, including Bob Dalton, Grat Dalton and Emmett Dalton. The older Dalton Brothers originally were law men with their brother Frank Dalton (perhaps the only honest Dalton as a law officer).
After Franks’s death, the brothers turned to heavy booze-drinkers, crossing the line from law-abiding to law breakers. The true Dalton Gang was notorious for horse-stealing, train heists and numerous bank robberies.
Their fatal mistake was attempting to rob two banks simultaneously in Coffeyville, Kansas. They were slaughtered, except Emmett. Bill Dalton was too young for his brothers’ exploits.
— James Marples, Longview