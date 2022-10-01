Letter: The real human trafficker

The real human trafficker
First, LNJ, I take great exception with you publishing a column (Sept. 28) by some political journalist in Pennsylvania, John C. Micek, telling Texans how to handle the invasion of our state by illegal migrants.
Do you suppose that the Philadelphia Inquirer would publish a column from a Texan telling them how to handle their Philadelphia crime crisis? I don’t think so.
Facts: President Joe Biden is the real human trafficker and the drug dealers’ accomplice. The blood of dead migrants and the deaths of Americans to fentanyl are all on his soul. This is all his doing. This blaming of Republicans for sending immigrants to sanctuary cities and to the liberal conclaves that supported open borders is a deceitful deflection from a very real crisis.
So let’s get a good accounting of where we stand with the Democrats in charge. The economy is nearly destroyed (won’t be long now). The federal government is more corrupt than ever. The education system is no longer is responsive to parents. Our foreign policy is a disaster because our president is compromised and, according to Gen. Robert Gates, “Biden has been wrong on nearly every foreign policy question.”
Tell Micek to resolve his own local issues.
— Robert Bauman, Longview