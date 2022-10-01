Letter: The real human trafficker

“But when the Pharisees heard that Jesus had silenced the Sadducees, they gathered together. And one of them, a lawyer, asked Him a question, testing Him: ‘Teacher, which is the great commandment in the Law? And He said to him, “ ‘You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind.’ “ This is the great and foremost commandment.”

Matthew 22:34-38