Letter: The resentment chain

The resentment chain
Resentment plagues individually, our politics, and it divides us. There are abuses and injustices that cause resentment, and they must be called out and got over. But, while doing this, I respectfully urge each of us, and together as American citizens, to stop building the resentment chain around us.
This is done by honestly recognizing causes of resentment then, individually, and together in respectful relationships, moving on and forgiving to build greater good. I quote from the Good Therapy website:
“Developing an ability to move on or forgive is considered an important aspect in overcoming resentment, as is acknowledging the feelings underneath the resentment and facing them one at a time. Resentment can intoxicate a person, as feelings of anger and rage lend a false sense of power and do not always encourage a healthy form of expression. But this intoxication can become dangerous, as any intoxication can, when feelings of resentment grow unchecked and turn into hatred.”
Unchecked, with no desire to move on and forgive, resentment becomes one’s individual personality and group purpose. This causes more individual harm, and it deepens public divisions. We are better than just stroking our individual and public resentments.
— Frank Supercinski, Longview