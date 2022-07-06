Letter: The same God

The same God
Following the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs vs. Jackson, there have been protests across our nation. Thankfully, the local ones were peaceful. It is regrettable that some passersby reacted in deplorable ways. In the June 30 news article, one protester was quoted as saying that “everyone has a different religion,” and “even Christians have different beliefs and different gods they believe in.”
The first statement is obvious. However, the latter is partially in error.
Denominations vary in certain ways and teachings, but we all worship the same God — the creator God revealed in the Holy Bible. The term Christian applies because we follow the teachings of Jesus Christ, who died on a cross over 2,000 years ago and is part of the triune God — Father, Son and Holy Spirit. Presbyterian, Catholic, Lutheran, Methodist, Baptist — all worship Christ. We are “Christians.”
Each of us has the freedom to vote. Faith informs/influences every part of my life as a Christ-follower. Religion did not make a law. Congress makes laws; SCOTUS interprets them. In doing so, they did not take away a woman’s right to health care.
— Mary K. Barham, Longview