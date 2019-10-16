Letter: The system ain't broke

The system ain’t broke
Regarding “Argue your case, not semantics” (letters, Oct. 9): I have not been in school for over 50 years, but I know the Pledge of Allegiance states “to the Republic for which it stands.”
I’m not sure about the semantic thing, but our democracy is defined by the Constitution. The forefathers did not want a pure democracy because smaller states would not have the same impact as the larger states when it came to presidential elections. This is why they chose a republic form of democracy at federal level. This allows citizens of each state to select who they want to represent their views in Congress and represent their vote in the electoral college for president.
At state, city and county, majority rules because each state has different requirements. The old slaying is “if it’s not broke don’t fix it,” and in this case it has worked for over 200 years.
— Charles Faraci Sr., Longview