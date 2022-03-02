Letter: The unknowns of stuttering

The unknowns of stuttering
Your article “Unraveling the biology of a mysterious condition: stuttering” (Feb. 27) certainly conveyed that in this era of medical breakthroughs, there is much we do not know about the cause and treatment of stuttering.
However, the article was on target in that so may experts strongly point in the direction of both genetic and neurological factors. The website of the Stuttering Foundation (www.stutteringhelp.org) has a section with biographical articles on famous stutterers. So many of these famous stutterers have family members who stuttered as well, such as Dominick Dunne, Sam Neill, Noel Gallagher, B.B. King, and Charles Darwin.
I applaud your article for bringing stuttering to the forefront, but it failed in covering all the bases in terms of modern day stuttering in the U.S. We live in a different United States with massive immigration in the last few decades resulting in countless foreign languages being spoken in this country.
Bilingual children who stutter may speak one language at home and then English outside of the house. The Stuttering Foundation website has a brochure “Stuttering and the Bilingual Child” available for download. Bilingual children who stutter deserve a place at the table in the current stuttering equation in the U.S.
— Juan Gardea, South Bend, Indiana