Letter: The value of Damask roses

Many people in Longview love roses. I know I do. One variety that is difficult to grow here (but can be done) is the “Rosa damascena” or “Damask rose.” Damascena rosa is mainly cultivated in Iran, Bulgaria, Turkey and Morocco.

On a lark, I wrote to Isfahan University of Medical Sciences, located in Isfahan, Iran. and got information back. It was my first (probably my only time) to get literature out of Iran.

The Damask rose’s uses include: luxury perfumes; in medicine: everything ranging from rose hips with high concentration of vitamin C, to anti-cancer and anti-HIV properties; in aromatherapy; and incense. Damask roses scattered at weddings ensured a happy marriage and symbols of love and purity.

Strikingly, in Iran and India, Damask rose oil is prepared in copper alembic stills. The rose petals are dried, then steamed.

The monk, Rosenkreutz, observed this circa 1478. Merchants actually traded Rose Oil for equal weight in gold. Their techniques of production have been handed down — totally unchanged from ancient times, literally moistened flour dough is used as a makeshift sealant on “stills: to prevent leakage or explosions. Damask roses have value.

— James A. Marples, Longview

Today's Bible verse

“Now I urge you, brothers and sisters, by the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, that you all agree and that there be no divisions among you, but that you be made complete in the same mind and in the same judgment.”

