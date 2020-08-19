Letter: The war party?

The war party?
Reading John Foster’s column of two weeks ago (Forum page, Aug. 1), I had to ask myself are the Democrats the war party.
I know both parties are as they both made it impossible for Trump to withdraw some of the troops from Afghanistan after 19 years. But Foster stated as fact that Russia put bounties on American troops with no proof.
Ever since Hillary lost the 2016 election to Trump, there has been an ongoing attempt by die-hard Democrats like Foster to lay the blame on Russia rather than the Democratic Party itself. And now Russian interference has been cited for the upcoming election. So if Biden loses, the Democratic Party can fall back on Russia is responsible for the loss.
Biden has even tried to get to the right of Trump on sanctions to Venezuela and blaming Trump that we have not already overthrown that government. So either way, the wars and sanctions against 30 countries will continue.
Recently, four tankers from Iran bound for Venezuela with fuel were intercepted and relieved of cargo. And despite the devastation to Lebanon, our sanctions there are still in place. And Zionists have a lock on both parties as Biden and Harris have said they are committed Zionists. So those hoping for peace are unlikely to find it after this election.
— Jerry King, Longview