Letter: The way I was taught

The way I was taught

The way I was taught: Mary was a humble, holy, little peasant girl who submitted her body to the Spirit of the most-high God in order to conceive that precious holy seen, Jesus.

In the ancient Hebrew people, the Father was to teach the children the word of God. Chosen Joseph was chosen to teach the word of God, to the Son of God, who was the word himself.

I had a loving and caring aunt who was Catholic. She cared for us, and when she passed on to heaven, the priests and the nuns were very kind and gracious to us.

I love the Catholics as well as the other denominations (clarity perhaps).

— Bonnie Parvino, Avinger

Today's Bible verse

“So I say this, and affirm in the Lord, that you are to no longer walk just as the Gentiles also walk, in the futility of their minds, being darkened in their understanding, excluded from the life of God because of the ignorance that is in them, because of the hardness of their heart ...”