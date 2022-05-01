Letter: The way I was taught

The way I was taught
The way I was taught: Mary was a humble, holy, little peasant girl who submitted her body to the Spirit of the most-high God in order to conceive that precious holy seen, Jesus.
In the ancient Hebrew people, the Father was to teach the children the word of God. Chosen Joseph was chosen to teach the word of God, to the Son of God, who was the word himself.
I had a loving and caring aunt who was Catholic. She cared for us, and when she passed on to heaven, the priests and the nuns were very kind and gracious to us.
I love the Catholics as well as the other denominations (clarity perhaps).
— Bonnie Parvino, Avinger