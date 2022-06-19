Letter: The way to raise children

The way to raise children
The recent mass murders makes one wonder what type of teaching and training these young men had when they were growing up. Consider the following teaching:
“In that day I will perform against Eli all that I have spoken considering his house, from beginning to end. For I have told him that I will judge his house forever for the iniquity which he knows, because his sons made themselves vile, and he did not restrain them.” (1 Samuel 3:12-13)
Many parents say, “We will not influence our children in making choices and decision in matters of religion or morality. But why not? The TV will! The movies will! The neighborhood will! The music and video games will! The press will! The magazines will! The politicians will! Their friends will! And the forces of sin certainly will.
“Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old he will not depart from it.” (Proverbs 22:6)
Needless to say, there is a right and acceptable way to teach and raise our children.
— Billy Grammer, Hallsville