Letter: Then they came for me

Then they came for me

Dear Charles Faraci (“Trump has it right,” letters, July 31): While you were pledging allegiance and praying to America’s Founding Fathers (did you know most had brown children), Africans who were taken as slaves were not included but made to recite the same thing even knowing it didn’t apply to them.

I have not heard President Trump tell anyone from his wife’s or her parents’ homeland to go back to their countries.

With a name like Faraci in Trump’s 2019 America, you might keep in mind the poem that concludes, “Then they came for me ...”

— Ernest Henson, Lakeport

