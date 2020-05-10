Letter: There must be a balance

There must be a balance
In his April 22 column, Phil Latham indicated a relative had recently contracted COVID-19 and recovered in quarantine. Well and good and glad that he did.
However Phil goes on to label all of those opposed to or protesting the harsh restrictions as whiners. This is like Hillary’s “deplorable” label and it is really uncalled for.
For one, those of us old enough to have good retirements or pensions are perhaps losing sight of the fact that all are not as fortunate.
Small businesses owners forced to shut down risk losing their businesses they have labored to create. Employees laid off and living close to paycheck to paycheck are suffering and have a right to be concerned. They are within their constitutional rights to protest and lobby for less stringent and still effective measures that allows them to work and earn a paycheck.
Furthermore, no business wants either their employees or their customers to become sick or infected. They will follow procedures to reduce risk. No business owner wishes to be sued as a result of not following well thought out precautions. There must be a balance provided rather than letting small businesses crater and employees suffer from no income.
— Jerry King, Longview