Letter: There's nothing but spin

There’s nothing but spin
After reading the letter from Donald Wilburn titled “Judge the facts, not the spin” (letters, Dec. 15), I am wondering if Mr. Wilburn and I witnessed the same hearings.
Donald Trump does not need to disprove any charges because no charges were even close to being proven. All of the witnesses were Democrat activists and Trump haters who had nothing to offer but hearsay or presumptions.
The transcript of the call showed no request for quid pro quo.
The recipient of the call, the president of Ukraine, said there was no pressure.
Under interrogation, none of the witnesses could say that anything illegal had occurred.
The one thing that is absolutely proven is that the treasonous Democrats in D.C. have wasted three years and many millions trying to overturn the results of a legal election with blatantly false accusations and all they have ever offered for evidence is that spin we are not supposed to judge.
— Alfred McBride, Longview