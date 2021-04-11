Letter: These will govern

These will govern
A writer’s reaction to my March 31 letter proved what I stated, “... the Republican party is on the way out, no matter what it attempts or does to restrict the vote to its followers…. Republican salvation is to join the rest of the people in this fabulous country to govern for the best of the many, and not just for the few as they define the few.”
The letter writer (April 7) classifies “staunch conservatives” and Republicans and makes their usual reply of personal denigration and dodge of government for the benefit of many.
Who promotes clean air, water and land? Who is for quality education and job skill training, at reasonable costs, for the many to obtain sufficient income and house, rear and educate families? Who advocates the health and safety of workers? Who understands that quality infrastructure in broad areas is indispensable for the majority to prosper? Who sees “the other” is a person of value?
Who learns and accepts facts for decisions and corrections? Who publicly funds rapid expansion of knowledge, science and invention for universal benefit? Who expands the right to vote? These will govern, not “stauch conservatives” nor Republicans.
— Frank Supercinski, Longview