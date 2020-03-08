Letter: They want more free stuff

They want more free stuff
Many pundits are happily reporting about Texas becoming a purple state due to the increasing number of Democrats voting in Texas. These numbers are increasing, but long-time residents of Texas are not causing the increases. Most of the new Democrats are move-ins from Mexico, Central America, California and other high-tax states.
It’s ironic that so many of the new Texas voters who fled from high-tax states due to economic reasons now want some of the same free stuff offered by their former states. They don’t seem to understand that the free stuff in their former states was what caused the high taxes in the first place.
— Don Peck, Longview