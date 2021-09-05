Letter: They're the bad guys

They’re the bad guys
U.S. could work with Taliban (news story, Thursday) — to get rid of the bad guys I assume.
Wake up, Biden. Taliban are the bad guys.
Pilate and Herod became friends because they both hated Jesus. The enemy of my enemy is my friend, right?
Not so much.
Ask anyone who has done plumbing. If you work with sewage, you will get it on you. The Taliban are not on our side. Do you think because you gave them billions in war equipment that they hate us any less?
Of course not. They are takers and users.
Biden, only your puppeteers would think this is a good idea.
— Bruce Stanton. Kilgore