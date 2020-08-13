Letter: Think about it

Think about it
Our nation is nearing a presidential election that may be the most important election since the Civil War. Many voters will support Joe Biden although they have to know that his age has drastically reduced his ability to think and speak.
I’m older than Biden, and I fully understand his problems. Many of his supporters know that he can’t do the job, but they will still vote for him because of their hatred of Trump. This is a classic case of cutting off your nose to spite your face.
This election is not a normal election where the losing party has a reasonable chance to win the next election in four years. If Biden wins, his Socialist/Communist handlers will fix the election process so that the corrupt Democrat machines in New York, Chicago, California, and other big cities will be able to manufacture millions of fraudulent votes for the Democrats.
Mail-in ballot systems where ballots are mailed to every name, dead or alive, on the voter registration rolls will be a godsend for Democrats because vote hustlers could then gather blank ballots for a few dollars each. The vote hustlers would then vote the ballots for Biden and mail them using our unreliable postal system. The postal system’s employee union just recently endorsed Biden. Think about that for a while.
— Don Peck, Longview