Letter: This guy is a danger

This guy is a danger
Reading the Aug. 30 News-Journal, I noticed in the Police Beat column that an individual was arrested in Kilgore on burglary charges. The name was very familiar to me because several years ago this guy burglarized my home. He was not arrested for that, but a week later he was arrested for pulling my stolen revolver on someone in his neighborhood. The police returned the revolver to me but said there was nothing they could do about the situation.
I’ve followed this guy on Gregg County judicial records and he has been arrested multiple times. He is always back on the street.
Today the saying is if you see something say something. Well, I’m saying this guy is a danger and needs to go away for a very long time. He thinks nothing about breaking into homes or pulling firearms on people. Be warned.
— Trey Crim, Kilgore