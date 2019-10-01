Letter: This should be something to watch

Something to watch
A very informative read: “The Man Who Sold America,” by Joy-Ann Reid.
“Candidate Trump sold Americans a vision that was seemingly at odds with their country’s founding principles. Now in office he’s put up a FOR SALE sign on the prestige of the presidency, on America’s global stature, and on our national identity. At what cost have these deals come?”
“Trump’s habit of lying to the press and the public was so breathtaking and relentless that The Washington Post tracked 6,420 false or misleading claims over 649 days ending Oct. 30, 2018. He consistently refused to take in factual information, and used his Twitter feed to toss out falsehoods that the media dutifully turned into headlines, often putting the fact check into the body of stories, where in the bustle of social media sharing, it was never guaranteed to be seen.”
In the next few months. Washington, D.C., and its news should be something to watch.
— Lynn Camp, Longview