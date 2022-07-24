 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Thoughts on amphitheater

Thoughts on amphitheater

The city of Longview would pay the developers $12 million out of the reserve fund, which leaves the city with the 10 percent state-mandated minimum.

Immediately, our bond rating drops from AA to B or B- with a resulting substantial increase in all future bond costs. Possibly, we could even go in to default on current outstanding issues.

Where was this $12 million, or part of it, when we voted to bail out the firefighters’ pension fund with the resulting 5 percent increase in our property taxes? Was the mayor holding this back for the amphitheater?

Say the builder takes our $12 million and puts $2 million in his pocket. He then sets up a shell corporation to run the amphitheater. After this shell corporation has lost several hundred thousand dollars, he shuts it down and goes home.

Who wants to go sit on a hot concrete slab in a 100-degree summer day with no shade in a mosquito-infested flood way? As a result, the city (you, the taxpayer) ends up with a multi-million dollar albatross around our neck.

We have a wonderful venue in South Longview with the Belcher Center at LeTourneau University. Yes, we need to develop the I-20 corridor, but the amphitheater is not the answer.

— Sidney Allen, former District 6 Longview councilman

Recommended for You


Today's Bible verse

“Many will say to Me on that day,

‘Lord, Lord, did we not prophesy in Your name, and in Your name cast out demons, and in Your name perform many miracles?’ And then I will declare to them, ‘I never knew you; leave Me, you who practice lawlessness.’”