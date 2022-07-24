Letter: Thoughts on amphitheater

Thoughts on amphitheater
The city of Longview would pay the developers $12 million out of the reserve fund, which leaves the city with the 10 percent state-mandated minimum.
Immediately, our bond rating drops from AA to B or B- with a resulting substantial increase in all future bond costs. Possibly, we could even go in to default on current outstanding issues.
Where was this $12 million, or part of it, when we voted to bail out the firefighters’ pension fund with the resulting 5 percent increase in our property taxes? Was the mayor holding this back for the amphitheater?
Say the builder takes our $12 million and puts $2 million in his pocket. He then sets up a shell corporation to run the amphitheater. After this shell corporation has lost several hundred thousand dollars, he shuts it down and goes home.
Who wants to go sit on a hot concrete slab in a 100-degree summer day with no shade in a mosquito-infested flood way? As a result, the city (you, the taxpayer) ends up with a multi-million dollar albatross around our neck.
We have a wonderful venue in South Longview with the Belcher Center at LeTourneau University. Yes, we need to develop the I-20 corridor, but the amphitheater is not the answer.
— Sidney Allen, former District 6 Longview councilman