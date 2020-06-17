Letter: Time for more to switch

Time for more to switch
Regarding your article “In Texas, clean energy is courting oil-bust refugees” (Business, May 31). Maybe now is the time for more to make the switch.
Here is a recap of the planned ban sale of new gasoline/diesel vehicles in Europe — Germany and Norway by 2025, Ireland by 2030, Scotland by 2032, and France by 2040. Norway’s large ferry fleet has already started to convert its diesel operation to electric drive. Don’t ignore Tesla, which the market has placed at a value greater than the combination of Ford and General Motors.
Tesla will have a new gigafactory producing vehicles by the end of this year outside of Berlin. That is right in the heart of Europe’s major automotive stronghold. The factory in China has been fully operational for months and the company is considering Texas for the next one.
In many parts of our nation it is cheaper now to own and operate an electric car than a gasoline vehicle, especially in those states that offer rebates. If you have years ahead of you to work, think about a transition into the renewable industry. It’s here to stay and only getting bigger.
— Earle Mitchell, Springfield, Virginia