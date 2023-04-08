Letter: Time to limit powerful guns

Time to limit powerful guns
It is time to define what weapon is too powerful, deadly, dangerous to be in the hands of “everyone” without special certification and training. Unless you have to protect yourself from Marines, aliens or zombies, these weapons should be limited to military or, at least, expert use.
It is time to monitor, restrict, ban gun ownership by those who commit violence against family, who are hospitalized after suicidal attempts, who have caused serious concern for parents, teachers and neighbors. It’s also time to make sure that there is a path for families, teachers, etc. to get good psychiatric care for those people that cause concern.
How can Sen. Cornyn and Sen. Cruz keep saying things cannot be made better, but the rest of the developed world has gun limitations and have had less mass murder? And their No. 1 killer of children isn’t bullets.
We can no longer ignore that these terrifying mass killing events increased dramatically since the assault weapon ban was lifted.
I urge my elected officials to stop hiding behind the NRA.
I urge this for the sake of my young grandchildren living in the killing fields of schools, stores and malls in Texas.
— Linda Baxter, Pittsburg