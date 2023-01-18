Letter: Time to man up

Time to man up
I didn’t know if I would live to see the day that Roe v Wade was overturned. One million children killed every year in the USA under the guise of “choice.”
The irony is that most women choose abortion because they feel they have no other choice. That it occurred under a faux Catholic president’s administration, which supports, promotes and endorses this horrific practice, is not a coincidence.
God will not be mocked. Government cannot solve this issue. It’s time that men and women unite and put an end to this barbaric practice. Men have been told that we have no say in this matter, that it’s strictly a woman’s decision. This is part of the problem. Women feel isolated, alone, fearful, abandoned, unsupported.
Is it no wonder that women turn to abortion? It’s time for men to step up and be men! Men, if you are having sexual relations with a woman and she becomes pregnant, it’s your duty to care for her and the child you helped create.
There’s an old saying, “all boys seek to become men, but only some make it.” Now is the time to stop being boys and embrace your role, as a man. It’s time to man up!
— Mark William Bartlett, Longview