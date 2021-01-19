Letter: Time to resign

Time to resign
Mr. Ted Cruz and Mr. Louie Gohmert, thank you for embarrassing the proud state of Texas. Your support of Trump and his insane attempts to overthrow a presidential election have embarrassed and even angered many Texans.
Your statements and actions intensified the events of Jan. 6 at the Capitol. Perhaps the best thing for both of you to do would be to resign.
Mr. Cruz, how you can support a man who claimed that your father helped assassinate John F. Kennedy and said that your wife was ugly is beyond belief. But Texans know why you sold your soul to the devil. It’s all about politics and power. You have thrown whatever principles you had out the window to aid your future political fortunes and to appeal to Trump’s base.
Mr. Gohmert, your words and actions for years have been similar to a failed stand-up comedian. You have ridden Trump’s coattails ever since he was elected, and you have never used any common sense in some of your outrageous and hysterical comments. One only has to Google your name and pull up a long list of stupid things that have come from your lips.
Trump has done his best to destroy what the Republican Party used to represent, and both of you have been right there with him every day. Please resign.
— Lavelle Crow, Gilmer