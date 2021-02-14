Letter: Time to vote on Texit

Time to vote on Texit
Texas was once an independent country. The people of Texas should have the right to reevaluate their place in the union and resume that independence.
‘House Bill 1359 now filed in the Texas Legislature will give Texans a vote in November and start a process like Brexit to peacefully achieve this. I urge my neighbors to ask themselves one question. If Texas were still an independent country, with its own embassies, currency, and laws, would you vote to join the United States as it is currently evolving? Would you submit to the Green New Deal, the demands of the Equality Act, the Neo-Marxism, the threats to our right to bear arms?
I encourage my fellow citizens to not have a head-in-the-sand patriotism that shouts “God bless America” when the federal government’s laws and practices constitute abject rebellion against God’s sovereignty. We do not have to follow their lead anymore.
Sam Houston once said that Texas will once again lift its head among the nations. That time is come. To learn more, check out the Texas Nationalist Movement’s website. Please contact your state legislator and demand the right to vote on Texit. It may be the most important vote of our lives.
— Preston Lewis, Kilgore