Letter: To merge or not to merge

To merge or not to merge
I’m originally from Marshall, but found my way to Longview in 1990 after living in Dallas for six years. If you didn’t merge in Dallas or other big cities, you probably would get run over and cause major accidents. It’s called a merge lane for a reason. It’s a major distraction for traffic flow.
Prime example locations are going south on Gilmer Road coming onto the loop — they sit there; McCann Road north to the loop — they sit there; Gilmer Road north to the loop —they sit there; Judson Road north to the loop — they sit there; Judson Road south to the loop — they sit there, and the list goes on.
The other issue is turning left at Walmart. Turning left out of Walmart is causing major accidents daily. Why can’t they go out the back exit where you don’t cut across traffic or go to the light and have a protected left arrow? And if you live off Hawkins Parkway, don’t cut across traffic on a hill. You live there, come from from the other direction. Plan your route better. I just don’t understand these people. I hope they read this and maybe help the problem.
— E. Sperier, Longview