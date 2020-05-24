Letter: To those graduating amid uncertainty

Graduating amid uncertainty
Just a few short months after diplomas were handed out and goodbyes were said to our favorite teachers, the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11 took place. I had many friends who enlisted because of it. Many more were scared. I don’t think a lot of our peers or elders really knew what to make of it. The world was darker, and our future seemed uncertain.
Now that you are reaching that same point in your life, your world might also seem dark and uncertain. You’ve endured a more stressful world than I did growing up. There have been more school shootings, economic crises, climate changes, global conflict, and more anxiety-causing issues than I can honestly count. This was supposed to be your year, and you earned it, only to be denied at the last minute by a virus.
I know you may be upset that you don’t get to sit on the field at Maverick Stadium with your friends, have your name called, or throw your cap into the air. I’m sorry that you don’t.
Yet, I think you’re prepared. I have faith in you. You’re the best and brightest new players on the global stage, and us older folks are looking to you to lead us into a new future. Your whole lives led you to this, so don’t despair. Stay hopeful, stay strong, and never forget you’re a Maverick.
— Jonathan McCarty, Marshall
(McCarty is a member of Marshall High School Class of 2001)