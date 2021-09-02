Letter: Tombstones, markers and memorials

Tombstones, markers and memorials
Studying genealogy, I’ve been to a lot of cemeteries, walked vast stretches of ground between graves of multiple relatives and have admired artistic tombstones. Some, quite old, depicted unique aspects of the decedent’s life. The designs, the verses, even the emblems of their fraternal associations add “history” and “flair.”
Some people may erect tombstones with the buried ashes of the cremated. Those are just as valid.
I’ve cleaned off flat markers (some were even government-issued military markers for veterans) — some would sink down below surface-level of the ground. Before long, that marker might have grass growing over it and be obscured.
There are mausoleums (with crypts) which have names and dates of birth/death on a wall. Other places have tombstones, markers, cenotaphs and memorials.
God knows where our mortal remains are. Most Christian denominations profess “the resurrection of the body” (albeit a perfected body with the soul) at the Day of Resurrection.
Humans memorialize their dead as a remembrance. Whether it be a relative we knew in Longview or someone killed in Dallas, New York or an American soldier in Kabul, it is sad. Yet, it is a comfort to Protestants, Catholics, Jews and others to “mark the lives” of those we cherished.
As the late Archbishop Fulton Sheen would say: “Requiescat in pace” (“Rest In peace”).
— James A. Marples, Longview