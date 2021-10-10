Letter: Too much free speech?

Too much free speech?
In the last 20 years, we have been programmed to fear terrorists, fear Russian hacking, free Capitol rioters and white supremacists, fear the virus deniers, etc. In each event we lost more freedom and welcomed more censorship.
Now, consider where we have a so-called whistleblower who was a former Facebook manager testifying on CNN and all network media and before Congress complaining that more censorship is needed against hate speech and misinformation.
Who decides what hate speech is? Who decides what misinformation is? Who decides what is not suitable for our minds to be exposed to?
Now as to real whistleblowers that expose what the government does not want out. Snowden is in Russia for exposing that the government was spying on all of us. Assange is in prison in London for exposing war crimes in Iraq, Afghanistan, etc.
Were these whistle blowers allowed time on CNN or the media? Were they allowed time to testify before Congress? No, they had to flee or be imprisoned. When the media is telling you someone is a heroic whistle blower and allowed big coverage, beware, as there is an agenda . The agenda is there is too much free speech on social media, and that won’t stand.
— Jerry King, Longview