Letter: Too much

Too much
The letter implying us right-wingers had Trump on a level of godlike was too much. I know of not a single person of my persuasion that held Trump in high regard as a good old boy. We were fully aware of his faults, and did not like his personality.
We did appreciate his achievements and how he kept the promises he made as a candidate. Quoting scripture does not make your point.
In case bad memory is an issue, President Trump got us out of that stupid Iran deal, the WHO, The Paris Accord, and got the American embassy moved to Jerusalem.
He got several Mideast Arab nations to make peace deals with Israel. He stopped ISIS. He made several NATO countries live up to their financial responsibilities. In the U.S., his leadership gave Blacks, Hispanics and women the lowest unemployment in history.
He tried to revamp Obamacare and make it more affordable but was stopped by nuts like Pelosi. He gave all of us a lower tax rate, Yes, I said all of us. And lastly, I do not have any brothers and sisters overseas. I am an American! I worked overseas for 10 years, and I found Arabs are Arabs, Norwegians are Norwegians, Greeks are Greeks, and so on.
America first! Always and forever. God bless our caring country.
— Dale Grider, Longview