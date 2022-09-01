 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Top secret material

Top secret material

As a commander of a Titan II ICBM crew responsible for launch in the event of a nuclear war, I was privy to and responsible for top secret material. If I had “intentionally” taken classified info home with me, I would, at a minimum, have been courtmartialed.

Trump loyalists are willing to give him a pass after taking documents much more sensitive than I had access to. Trump, as commander in chief of all military forces, should have protected classified information for the safety of the country. This he failed to do. Treason?

I was a Democrat serving under a Republican president and still did my duty to the best of my ability. I don’t think that the Air Force would have let me have access to classified documents if they thought that I was a commie.

— Roland Lampin, Beckville

Recommended for You


Today's Bible verse

“For by grace you have been saved through faith; and this is not of yourselves, it is the gift of God; not a result of works, so that no one may boast.”

Ephesians 2:8-9