Letter: Top secret material

Top secret material
As a commander of a Titan II ICBM crew responsible for launch in the event of a nuclear war, I was privy to and responsible for top secret material. If I had “intentionally” taken classified info home with me, I would, at a minimum, have been courtmartialed.
Trump loyalists are willing to give him a pass after taking documents much more sensitive than I had access to. Trump, as commander in chief of all military forces, should have protected classified information for the safety of the country. This he failed to do. Treason?
I was a Democrat serving under a Republican president and still did my duty to the best of my ability. I don’t think that the Air Force would have let me have access to classified documents if they thought that I was a commie.
— Roland Lampin, Beckville