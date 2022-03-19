Letter: Total tone-deafness

Let them drive electric cars.
Pete Buttigieg gets an A+ in total tone deafness. Seriously, nobody has made a more elitist statement to the peons since the infamous, “Let them eat cake.” Pete says you little people concerned about gasoline prices should just buy expensive electric cars.
I feel that I should call those family members who live on less than $2,000 per month of Social Security and make sure they got the message. Hey, I know they are struggling to pay the bills after all that inflation, but now we have the answer. Simply take that 15-year-old used car that you are struggling to keep on the road and trade it in for a new $47,000 Tesla. Sure, the payment and insurance will be half of your monthly income, but Pete says this is the answer so that you don’t have to worry about paying for $4-a-gallon gasoline.
We should all be waiting breathlessly to hear Pete’s follow-up advice on how to live on the small amount of income left after making your electric car payment. Perhaps we can get Mr. Buttigieg to advise the poor who formerly struggled with gasoline costs about substituting caviar for their fish sticks.
— Al McBride, Longview