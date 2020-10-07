Letter: Traffic improvements

Traffic improvements
There was a professional company who did a study of Longview traffic a few years ago. Their findings claimed that unless we added and improved our roads, traffic would be as bad as Dallas by 2020. (Guess what year it is now.)
George Richey Road was completed and the south loop had some improvements, but little else has been done. The greatest need I see at present is the Fourth Street intersection at Loop 281 (especially during drive times). The majority of traffic going north turn left (west) onto Loop 281, but there is only one left turn lane. Another is desperately needed.
Also, those turning right onto the loop have only one lane. Many enter the parking lot and creep through so they can avoid the intersection.
The one middle lane can only be accessed when a driver gets close to it. Also, Longview is one of the few cities that does not have a bypass. I realize there may not be room for a bypass, but that’s another problem.
— Jack Hopkins, Longview