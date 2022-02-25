Letter: Traffic signal a success

Traffic signal a success
The new traffic signal at George Richey and McCann roads has been fully operational for a couple of weeks, and traffic is flowing much smoother and certainly much safer.
At the risk of omitting some that helped, I want to thank some folks that made this happen. Thank you Dan Droege and the NETRMA board for securing the majority of the financing, Councilman David Wright, former Councilman Ed Moore, state Rep. Jay Dean and County Judge Bill Stoudt for moving this project along.
A special thanks to City Manager Rolin McPhee, who as director of public works at the time really supported this project and kept us informed along the way. A great example of collaboration among our city, county and state leaders in order to benefit our citizens.
— Larry Baker, Longview