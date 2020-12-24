Letter: Traffic signal needed

Traffic signal needed
Another wreck today at McCann and George Richey and the usual numerous near misses.
I believe this is the third one this week. We asked for a traffic signal and got a 5 mph speed limit increase instead. If my memory serves me, there is $400,000 in the 2018 bond to purchase land to relocate Fire Station No. 8.
Our leaders wisely decided to use land already paid for by the taxpayers. I believe that money could be spent on this public safety project that is sorely needed. Please, just step up and protect our citizens.
— Larry Baker, Longview