Letter: Traffic signal needed

Traffic signal needed

Another wreck today at McCann and George Richey and the usual numerous near misses.

I believe this is the third one this week. We asked for a traffic signal and got a 5 mph speed limit increase instead. If my memory serves me, there is $400,000 in the 2018 bond to purchase land to relocate Fire Station No. 8.

Our leaders wisely decided to use land already paid for by the taxpayers. I believe that money could be spent on this public safety project that is sorely needed. Please, just step up and protect our citizens.

— Larry Baker, Longview

 
 

Today's Bible verse

“ ... For today in the city of David there has been born for you a Savior, who is Christ the Lord. And this will be a sign for you: you will find a baby wrapped in cloths and lying in a manger. And suddenly there appeared with the angel a multitude of the heavenly army of angels praising God and saying, ‘Glory to God in the highest, And on earth peace among people with whom He is pleased.’ ”

Luke 2:11-14

