Letter: Traffic signal needs work

Traffic signal needs work
If there was a contest to determine which traffic signal system at an intersection in East Texas was the most dysfunctional, I would nominate the red light on U.S. 80 at the Trinity Industries plant between Longview and Hallsville.
This light was installed a year or so ago and was sorely needed as the tractor-trailer units used to deliver rail car vessels to the plant from Longview are extremely long. A railroad crossing adjacent to the south side of the intersection makes it more difficult for these units to safely enter the intersection from the south.
Other than the tractor-trailers there is little traffic from the south or the north. However, around 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., it is not unusual for 50 to 100 cars to back up on U.S. 80 waiting for the light to turn green. Sometimes, the traffic will be stopped by a red light, and there will be no traffic coming from the south or the north.
The long trucks and the adjacent railroad crossing make traffic control more difficult here than at a normal intersection, but there has to be a better system that will handle the truck traffic without backing up traffic on U.S. 80 for 200-300 yards.
— Don Peck, Longview