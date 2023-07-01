Letter: 'Tragedy born of hubris'

‘Tragedy born of hubris’
An article by Nicholas Boni in Jacobin begins, “The deaths aboard the Titan submersible are a tragedy — a tragedy born of the hubris of the ultra-wealthy.”
The American taxpayer will foot the bill for the rescue efforts for a sub they likely knew had imploded. It’s OK. As long as there’s a chance. In the case of this submersible, there was a drop-dead date. After 96 hours, the billionaires would be out of air.
The story of the Titan pushed the tragedy of a crowded refugee ship capsizing out of the news. Hundreds of anonymous human beings perished in the Mediterranean Sea. But, if it bleeds, it leads. If it’s billionaires, it leads nonstop for days.
I’ll forgo the usual peace out of “Soak the Rich” as much too callous. Rather, I’ll give Boni of Jacobin the last word, ‘Perhaps there’s a ripple of irony in watching these very billionaires, who buy shipwrecks and private submarines with the hoarded treasures of our society, humbled by an inescapable facet of ownership: ius abutendi, the right to destroy, held over every ship by the wine-dark sea.” Peace out.
— Charles Kelley, Longview